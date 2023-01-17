City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are addressing concerns and speculations over the Walmart Supercenter in Vine City that remains temporarily closed.

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos said as of now, no decision has been made by Walmart leaders on the future of the store.

“The biggest concern I’ve heard from residents is that they may close and not come back to the corridor,” Amos said. “The community suffered a loss several years ago when we lost another store that was there, then Walmart stepped up as the good corporate community partner and it’s become a staple.”

According to Amos, no decision has been made for the Howell Mill Road location either.

According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section of the store after someone set a pack of underwear on fire in December.

Both stores recently had intentional fires set inside.

Amos told Atlanta News First he understands the worry of the residents and even asked Walmart leaders to set up a trailer for the pharmacy to operate out of for those who need access in Atlanta’s Westside community.

The grocery store on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive served a large group of the city’s residents, who now have to travel.

“For the AUC, elders, Washington Park, English Avenue, and in Vine City, that grocery store is very important to the community,” Amos said.

Amos continued to say he hopes the city will hear from Walmart soon with a decision.

