Drug dealers arrested after raids in Monroe County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three men have been arrested and charged with drug dealing after raids in Monroe County.

Police raided the apartments of Jaquarrius Lyons, Kodi Wilson and Shamark Wilson Tuesday morning. Various drugs were found in the apartments, including marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

Lyons has been charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kodi Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance. Shamark Wilson will be charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance.

