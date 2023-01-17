FEMA field office to be set up in Butts County to help with cleanup applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is setting up a field office in Butts County to residents who need to apply for federal monies following devastating tornado damage.

Joanne Mathis says God was watching over her last Thursday when a tornado ripped through her Jackson Lake neighborhood.

“I came back to nothing almost. But I put my trust in God, I always have. And my faith is getting stronger,” said Mathis.

She escaped moments before a massive tree crashed through her home along Cherokee Drive, slicing it in two.

“The neighbor over here had called and said a tree had gone through your mama’s trailer,” said Tonia Dalton, Mathis’ daughter.

Like many of her neighbors, Mathis who’s in her 70′s, doesn’t have insurance.

That’s where FEMA can help. Butts County is included in a Federal Disaster Declaration encompassing seven Georgia counties impacted by the tornadoes, so individual residents like Mathis can apply for financial assistance through FEMA. The federal agency is in the process of setting up field office at the local rec center on Ernest Biles Drive.

“That’s where they can come for local assistance. There is individual assistance, there are small, low interest, loans, and even small business loans to help people get back on their feet,” said Brand Johnson, Butts County manager.

Johnson says the county also plans to apply for cleanup reimbursement. The estimated price tag to haul away debris is pushing past $2-million dollars.

Meanwhile, Mathis says she wants to rebuild her home of 50 years. Her daughter plans to be by her side.

“I know many people go through many things. After that first initial shock, you have to kind of look for the silver lining,” said Dalton.

FEMA says residents and business owners can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAdsistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.