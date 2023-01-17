First Alert: Wet Tuesday morning commute, drier by the evening

Positively Georgia
By Ella Dorsey and Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert for a wet morning commute across the metro.

Expect rain to become widespread after sunrise, before gradually tapering off through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be mild in the low 60s.

Through the evening, rain will be more spotty so the ride home from work and school will look much better than the morning drive.

Tomorrow morning, patchy fog is possible which will kick off a gloomy, but warm afternoon with temperatures near 70.

We stay unsettled this week with another First Alert for widespread rain along a cold front Thursday morning.

Friday and Saturday look cooler, but dry ahead of yet another more widespread rain chance Sunday.

