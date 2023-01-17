Positively Georgia
Former UGA star, NFL wide receiver AJ Green’s Roswell home burglarized

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department is searching for whoever burglarized former University of Georgia star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green’s home in Roswell.

According to a TMZ report, Green’s house was burglarized on Friday.

A spokesperson from the Roswell Police Department says Green was not home at the time of the incident and the burglar ran away before officers arrived.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video to help identify a suspect.

