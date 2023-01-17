Former UGA star, NFL wide receiver AJ Green’s Roswell home burglarized

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department is searching for whoever burglarized former University of Georgia star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green’s home in Roswell.

According to a TMZ report, Green’s house was burglarized on Friday.

A spokesperson from the Roswell Police Department says Green was not home at the time of the incident and the burglar ran away before officers arrived.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video to help identify a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.