GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening.
Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup, and Spalding.
NWS (National Weather Service) officials confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding, and Warren counties. They say, “that number will absolutely increase in the coming days as they analyze damage assessments and dispatch survey teams.”
Experts determined an EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 150 miles per hour touched down in LaGrange.
Cleanup efforts are continuing across Georgia. On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’ for seven counties, according to Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, spokesperson for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Georgia officials in Spalding County assessed damage and recovery efforts on Monday afternoon.
