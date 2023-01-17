Griffin community prays for help after tornado touched down
Churches in Griffin come together to make sure hard-hit communities have support.
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several churches in Griffin are coming together to make sure hard-hit communities have support in wake of the tornado that touched down on Thursday. They’ve been collecting food donations and hygiene products. They are helping connect families to much-needed resources.
A prayer circle formed outside of St Luke Overcoming Church-God on Monday. Several days after tornadoes tore through Spalding County. The Griffin community wanted to support their neighbors who are still without power and water.
Pastor James Williams from New Life Ministries said Kendalltown has been one of the hardest hit neighborhoods. They organized a meeting to give neighbors a hot meal, clothes, and hygiene products.
“All we do have is our faith at this time. We don’t have our cars, our houses, and many possessions that we lost,” said Williams.
On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’ for seven Georgia counties, according to Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, spokesperson for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Isabella Cruz had farm animals she had to keep safe during the storm. Trees fell in her yard, destroying her fences. She has to keep her animals in a temporary shelter because her shelter was destroyed. She says her insurance won’t cover most of the damage.
“It doesn’t look like the farm anymore, it looks like a war zone,” said Cruz.
