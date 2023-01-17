Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta.

Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where King met, planned, and ate with his fellow crusaders for civil rights in the 1960′s. The building might’ve changed but the recipes haven’t. In fact, you can still eat like Dr. King.

The Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant story, began in 1947 by brothers James and Robert Paschal. There is an employee at the current ATL location who started working for the Paschal brothers the year it all began.

The house knows the man as Mr. Slack. He is the historian of the restaurant.

“Dr. Martin Luther King. He didn’t have any money and he was wanting to start the coalition. Mr. Paschal let him have his hotel suite. He had a private suite that held 35 people. Dr. King and his group met there day and night for months and months and we fed them every day and night,” said Mr. Slack teaching the history of the restaurant to several guests.

In the 1960′s when the Paschal brothers started getting involved in the civil rights movement, Mr. Slack was watching wide-eyed.

“He loved people period; just the encouragement you felt from the ideas he had. The most important thing was the dream I could see in his eyes, in his heart. He would take the time to talk to young people no matter what,” said Mr. Slack.

On any day the restaurant is open you will find Mr. Slack, walking along the lines of tables telling people the history of the recipes they’re eating; telling them, they are eating the same food that fed icons.

