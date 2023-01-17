Positively Georgia
Incident report released for crash that killed UGA football player, staff member

Devin Willock and Chandler
Devin Willock and Chandler(Atlanta News First)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clark Police Department has released the incident report for the crash that killed a University of Georgia football player and staff member and injured two other people early Sunday morning after the football team celebrated back-to-back national championship wins.

According to the report, the driver, previously identified as Chandler Louise LeCroy, failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking the curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck two utility poles before hitting a tree, which caused the vehicle to rotate, hit another tree, and rotate again before coming to rest against an apartment building located in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road.

The passenger in the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, later identified as Devin Willock, was ejected during that crash and died at the scene.

LeCroy was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The passenger in the front passenger seat received a cut in the middle of his head and the other backseat passenger sustained multiple injuries. Both passengers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

