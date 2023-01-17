Jasper County Schools remains closed for students Tuesday

MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasper County public schools will be closed for students Tuesday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members are expected to report to work on a regular schedule.

Jasper County Charter System posted on its Facebook page that the administrative team will continue to assess conditions after last week’s storms and provide additional information on Tuesday regarding the reopening of schools for students.

Jasper County Charter System will be closed for students on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Faculty and staff will report to... Posted by Jasper County Charter System on Monday, January 16, 2023

