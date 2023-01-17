Positively Georgia
Jasper County Schools remains closed for students Tuesday

File - Empty desks in a classroom.
File - Empty desks in a classroom.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasper County public schools will be closed for students Tuesday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members are expected to report to work on a regular schedule.

Jasper County Charter System posted on its Facebook page that the administrative team will continue to assess conditions after last week’s storms and provide additional information on Tuesday regarding the reopening of schools for students.

