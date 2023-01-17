Jasper County Schools remains closed for students Tuesday
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasper County public schools will be closed for students Tuesday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members are expected to report to work on a regular schedule.
Jasper County Charter System posted on its Facebook page that the administrative team will continue to assess conditions after last week’s storms and provide additional information on Tuesday regarding the reopening of schools for students.
RELATED STORIES:
- Gov. Kemp requests ‘major disaster declaration’ from FEMA after tornadoes
- Georgia officials discuss tornado damage, recovery efforts
- Four shelters open for those impacted by tornadoes in North Georgia
- Home Depot Foundation to help Griffin community hit by tornado on Jan. 12
- Griffin-Spalding County Schools to remain closed to students through Wednesday
- Gov. Kemp requests ‘major disaster declaration’ from FEMA after tornadoes
- Georgia officials discuss tornado damage, recovery efforts
- Four shelters open for those impacted by tornadoes in North Georgia
- Home Depot Foundation to help Griffin community hit by tornado on Jan. 12
- Community Teen Coalition to help communities hit by tornado
- Spalding County opens volunteer, donated goods center after devastating storm
- NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday
- As tornado damage mounts, it’s unclear how much aid could come from state, feds
- What to do before and after filing an insurance claim following storm damage
- Officials warn of contractor scams after tornado damages parts of Georgia
- Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home
- Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home
- 5-year-old boy killed in Butts County tornado identified
- At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
- Strong storms blow roofs off LaGrange homes, damage properties
- Cleanup effort begins in Cobb County after storms ravage businesses and homes
- Community Teen Coalition to help communities hit by tornado
- Spalding County opens volunteer, donated goods center after devastating storm
- NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday
- As tornado damage mounts, it’s unclear how much aid could come from state, feds
- What to do before and after filing an insurance claim following storm damage
- Officials warn of contractor scams after tornado damages parts of Georgia
- Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home
- Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home
- 5-year-old boy killed in Butts County tornado identified
- At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
- Strong storms blow roofs off LaGrange homes, damage properties
- Cleanup effort begins in Cobb County after storms ravage businesses and homes
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.