Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man dead, another injured following shooting in Coweta County, officials say

When deputies got on the scene they found two men who had both been shot in the head.
Coweta County Sheriff's Office
Coweta County Sheriff's Office(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another man was seriously hurt after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Coweta County, according to investigators.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Deep South Rd. near Johnson Rd. shortly after midnight after reports of a shooting.

When deputies got on the scene they found two men who had both been shot in the head.

“One male went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded onto a helicopter, and was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second male was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital; his status is unknown at this time,” a news release stated.

Investigators told Atlanta News First that the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call 770.254.3911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Tickets for potential site of AFC Championship Game in Atlanta set to go on sale
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Former UGA star, NFL wide receiver AJ Green’s Roswell home burglarized
Mario Boyd
Atlanta Police searching for missing 10-year-old who ran away from hospital
Tornado damage in Griffin, Ga.
President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration