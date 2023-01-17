Man dead, another injured following shooting in Coweta County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another man was seriously hurt after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Coweta County, according to investigators.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Deep South Rd. near Johnson Rd. shortly after midnight after reports of a shooting.

When deputies got on the scene they found two men who had both been shot in the head.

“One male went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded onto a helicopter, and was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second male was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital; his status is unknown at this time,” a news release stated.

Investigators told Atlanta News First that the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call 770.254.3911.

