Mother, girlfriend and teammate of Devin Willock speak football player’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock is speaking after her son was killed along with a football team staff member in a crash early Sunday morning, just hours after the team celebrated back-to-back national championship wins with a parade and celebration at Stanford Stadium.

Atlanta News First spoke with Sharlene Willock who says she was notified by one of his coaches and says the family is deeply grieving.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

Kate Mosley spoke about how Devin loved his teammates and he was really excited about the festivities on Saturday.

Atlanta News First also spoke to Devin’s roommate and fellow lineman Xavier Truss who said that he originally planned to join Willock after the parade and celebration.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Willock, 20, was killed along with 24-year-old Chandler Louise LeCroy.

According to the incident report for the crash, the driver (LeCroy) appears to have been speeding and failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb and leaving the roadway.

RELATED: Community devastated after UGA player, staffer killed in crash

After the vehicle left the road, it struck two utility poles and a tree before coming to rest against a building.

Willock, who was riding behind the driver, was ejected and died at the scene.

RELATED: UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death

The crash took place on Barrett Shoals Road in Athens.

The Bulldogs recently celebrated winning their second consecutive national championship at a parade in Athens on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.