Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

People with COVID-19 7 times more likely to die during pregnancy

COVID-19 could cause problems during pregnancy
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - COVID-19 could cause some major complications during your pregnancy or childbirth. A new global study finds pregnant people who get the coronavirus at any point are seven times more likely to die during pregnancy.

The research was done early in the pandemic before most people were vaccinated or infected.

It also found an infection during pregnancy increases the risk that the baby will need to be admitted to intensive care.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
ATLVault: The Atlanta Ripper terrorizes the city, 100+ years ago
Atlanta city council approves $4.7 million in funding for new fire trucks
Atlanta City Council approves ordinance to prevent catalytic converter theft
Mother, girlfriend and teammate of Devin Willock speak football player’s death
Mother, girlfriend and teammate of Devin Willock speak football player’s death
2 students injured following incident at Cobb County School