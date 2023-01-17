People with COVID-19 7 times more likely to die during pregnancy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - COVID-19 could cause some major complications during your pregnancy or childbirth. A new global study finds pregnant people who get the coronavirus at any point are seven times more likely to die during pregnancy.

The research was done early in the pandemic before most people were vaccinated or infected.

It also found an infection during pregnancy increases the risk that the baby will need to be admitted to intensive care.

