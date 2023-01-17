President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for seven Georgia counties impacted by last week’s severe storms and tornadoes. The declaration comes less than 24 hours after Gov. Brian Kemp sent a request to FEMA.

Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup, and Spalding counties are all now approved to receive federal aid to help with recovery. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

The help comes after severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes ripped through the state last Thursday.

Five tornadoes touched down in Spalding County and since then, there’s been a big focus to help people there.

Many are still without power this morning. More than 2,000 homes were impacted. And there’s no word yet on when Griffin-Spalding County Schools will resume.

“There is devastation like I have never seen since 2011 and it could be worse than that storm, based on what I’ve seen,” said Jason Ritter, GEMA - Field Coordinator.

Spalding County officials say two EF-1s, two EF-2s, and one EF-3 tornado swept through Spalding County on Thursday.

In addition to the federal aid now being made available, more relief is on the way Tuesday for families in Griffin. At noon, the organization Caring For Others will distribute food, water, and supplies to the Kendalltown neighborhood of Griffin. This will go on while supplies last.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

