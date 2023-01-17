Tickets for potential site of AFC Championship Game in Atlanta set to go on sale

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advance to the AFC title game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Season ticket members who purchased AFC Championship Game tickets will be able to buy tickets to the game beginning at 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. CT on Jan. 18.

All other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive a passcode for a presale option beginning at 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. CT on Jan. 20.

If you would like to participate in the Friday presale option you can visit https://www.NFL.com/AFC to register.

According to the NFL, any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Jan. 23 at 10 am ET through www.ticketmaster.com.

There will be a six-ticket limit on all purchases., an NFL spokesperson said.

If the AFC Championship Game is not contested at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, any tickets purchased as part of the above presale opportunities would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

