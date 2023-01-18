20-year-old arrested after ‘two armed robberies’ within minutes in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies within minutes of eachother on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to a BP gas station at 155 East Atlanta Rd. in Stockbridge around 12:28 p.m. after reports of a dispute that escalated into a robbery.

Officers say a man, later identified as Ortega Parks, was wearing all black and a dark-colored ski mask at the BP gas station and demanded money from the store clerk. He fled the store in a maroon colored 2015 Chrysler 200 seen driving towards North Henry Boulevard.

Officers were informed of a second robbery at the Burger King on Highway 138 around 12:43 p.m. Officials say Parks walked behind the Burger King register, brandished a gun, and demanded money from the employees.

Officials say police located Parks driving on Highway 138 towards I-75 north, however, officers lost sight of his vehicle. Investigators say they located Parks and his vehicle at a home overnight. Police officials say they found a gun inside the 2015 Chrysler 200.

Officials say Parks was arrested and faces multiple charges including armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

