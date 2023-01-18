25-year-old Pickens County man arrested for sexual exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 25-year-old Pickens County man has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI began an investigation into Terry Lee Pixley Jr.’s online activity after receiving multiple tips regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation determined that Pickens may have moved to North Carolina, but located him in Jasper, Georgia. The investigation led to a search warrant of Pixley’s home and his subsequent arrest. Butler was taken to Pickens County Jail on his arrest.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

