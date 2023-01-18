DAY OF GIVING: Atlanta News First, Salvation Army team up to help tornado victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First and The Salvation Army are teaming up to launch a disaster relief drive for the tornado victims in North Georgia.

A donation site has been created to raise critical funds to benefit those impacted by tornadoes.

The Salvation Army currently has six disaster response vehicles in the areas that were impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes. They have already served 5,825 meals, 5,547 drinks, and 5,571 snacks to the victims.

Watch Atlanta News First at 7 p.m. Thursday for the AFTER THE STORMS special which will focus on the tornadoes, cleanup efforts and what comes next.

Donations can be made here or you can text “STORM” to 51555 to help serve those in need. You can also donate by phone by calling 1-800-725-2769.

