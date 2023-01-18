Positively Georgia
Atlanta United’s star player Josef Martínez leaving the team

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan...
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan Spector to score during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Martinez broke an MLS season goal record with the goal. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United has announced that it has released their star player, Josef Martínez.

Martínez played 158 games for the team, making 111 goals and winning 4 trophies, according to the team.

According to Atlanta United’s website, Martínez is headed to Inter Miami CF. They have also released a teaser video of the player in their uniform.

“Josef has played a key role in the history of Atlanta United, scoring memorable goals and lifting several trophies leaving behind moments that will live with our fans forever,” said Atlanta United Vice President and Sporting Director Carlos Bocanegra. “He was a fundamental and responsible piece in helping build our brand into what it means today. We cannot thank you enough for your contributions to the club and the community over the past six years. He will always be a part of Atlanta United and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

JOSEF MARTINEZ
JOSEF MARTINEZ(ATLANTA UNITED)

Martínez is a founding member of the Atlanta team, which was part of the Major League Soccer expansion in 2017. He holds multiple records, including most hat-tricks with 6 in his first 44 games; most consecutive games with a goal; and cumulative goals in regular and post-season.

