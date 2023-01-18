Positively Georgia
Clayton County Police: 28-year-old man reported missing in Decemeber found dead

Photo of man reported missing in Clayton County in December found dead
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Clayton County after police say a dead body was found on Monday afternoon.

According to Clayton County police officials, 28-year-old Laurence Alex Day, who was reported missing on Dec. 15, was found near the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro. Detectives confirmed the identity of Day.

Clayton County officials say the last known location he was seen in on Dec. 10 was in the area of the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive in Jonesboro.

This remains under investigation.

