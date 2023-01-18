Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on a chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver faces multiple charges after refusing a traffic stop, fleeing police, and crashing a car in Bibb County.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials, Deputy Joshua Cravey and other officers pursued a driver after he refused to stop near downtown Macon. The driver later lost control of what appears to be a black colored Infinity and crashed into a fence near Beech Avenue.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front end.

Photo of police on scene of crash in Bibb County (Bibb County Police Department Facebook Page)

The driver, who has not yet been identified by police, was later arrested after attempting to flee on foot.

The driver faces felony fleeing and attempting to elude charges and has multiple warrants through the U.S. Marshals Service, Bibb County, and several jurisdictions in Georgia and Florida according to officials.

