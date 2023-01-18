Positively Georgia
Family demands charges brought against officer who shot teen in Clayton County

Eric Holmes was shot and killed by a police officer in Morrow.
Eric Holmes was shot and killed by a police officer in Morrow.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager who was reportedly shot and killed by Clayton County Police in November is demanding justice.

Investigators say a Clayton County Police officer was reportedly questioning 19-year-old Eric Holmes at his work in Morrow about the car he was driving, which the officer said was allegedly stolen.

After a short conversation, police say Holmes started driving away.

ORIGINAL STORY | Clayton County man shot, killed by officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the officer told Holmes to stop the car, but he refused. The officer then fired at Holmes as he started to drive away.

The GBI says Holmes ended up crashing and later died at the hospital.

Investigators say law enforcement found two handguns in the car that they say were stolen as well.

About a month after the shooting happened, the officer involved in Holmes’ shooting quit.

The GBI handles cases that involve shooting involving officers, and that is why Holmes’ family will be appealing to them on Wednesday to charge the officer involved.

We’ll be hearing from Holmes’ family Wednesday morning at the Cochran Law Firm and will report on any new developments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

