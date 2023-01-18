First Alert: Dense fog Wednesday morning; Showers Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Locally dense fog will be an issue for the rest of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Visibility may be near zero at times, and we have issued a First Alert with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 am Wednesday.

Dense Fog Advisory (CBS46)

Skies will stay mostly cloudy after the fog lifts on Wednesday. It will be a mild day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s during the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers are possible by sunset through Wednesday evening.

First Alert for Rain and Isolated T-Storm Thursday

A cold front will swing through north Georgia on Thursday. The best chance of rain is in the morning through midday. A line of showers could contain wind gusts between 30-40 mph and a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not likely with this system. The afternoon looks better with highs in the mid to upper 60s and increasing sunshine.

Dry and cooler weather is ahead for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will be partly sunny and breezy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday. There is another First Alert for rain late Saturday night and Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s on Sunday.

