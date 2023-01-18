FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory until 11 a.m.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for all of north Georgia. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few evening showers.
FIRST ALERT for dense fog
As you drive to work this morning, watch out for dense fog with visibilities well-below the 10 miles we typically see each morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.
Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 60s. It won’t be a washout, but scattered showers are expected throughout the evening.
FIRST ALERT for rain Thursday morning
Our next storm system will bring rain to all of north Georgia on Thursday. It will be wet for your morning commute, but the rain will move out prior to noon with dry weather expected Thursday afternoon.
Wet pattern
Enjoy a dry day on Friday and much of Saturday, because rain will return on Sunday, which is another First Alert. We’re in a wet pattern with additional rain expected next week.
