Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory until 11 a.m.

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for all of north Georgia. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few evening showers.

FIRST ALERT for dense fog

As you drive to work this morning, watch out for dense fog with visibilities well-below the 10 miles we typically see each morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 60s. It won’t be a washout, but scattered showers are expected throughout the evening.

FIRST ALERT for rain Thursday morning

Our next storm system will bring rain to all of north Georgia on Thursday. It will be wet for your morning commute, but the rain will move out prior to noon with dry weather expected Thursday afternoon.

Wet pattern

Enjoy a dry day on Friday and much of Saturday, because rain will return on Sunday, which is another First Alert. We’re in a wet pattern with additional rain expected next week.

Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta
Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 9 a.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 9 a.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for noon Thursday
Forecast map for noon Thursday(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert: Dense fog into Wednesday morning
First Alert: Dense fog Wednesday morning; Showers Thursday
First Alert: Dense fog into Wednesday morning
First Alert: Dense fog into Wednesday morning
First Alert Wednesday AM : Areas of dense patchy fog
First Alert Wednesday AM : Areas of dense patchy fog
First Alert: Rain Moves out this Afternoon, More on the Way
First Alert Forecast: Rain Moves out this Afternoon, but More is on the Way