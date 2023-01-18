First Alert: Showers until midday Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a mild and damp night in north Georgia. The temperature will likely not get below 60° in Atlanta overnight. There is a First Alert for patchy fog tonight and showers Thursday morning. The best chance of rain in most of north Georgia is between 7 am - 1 pm as a line moves from west to east. Rain may end by 10-11 am in west Georgia and it should end by about noon in Atlanta. The wind may kick up ahead of the line of showers, and a few 30-35 mph gusts are possible.

Thursday afternoon looks a lot nicer with increasing sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Enjoy the warmer weather because it will be turning cooler at the end of the workweek. The temperature will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday night.

Cooler and quiet weather is ahead for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s and lows will be in the 30s to near 40. Friday looks a bit brighter than Saturday, but it will likely stay dry with cloudy skies on Saturday.

First Alerts for rain Sunday and Tuesday

A wet start to 2023 continues with two more First Alerts for rain in the forecast. Showers are likely Saturday night and Sunday. It may not be a total washout on Sunday depending on when the rain moves through. We’ll work on the exact timing over the next couple of days.

There will be a break in the action on Monday before another storm system threatens with rain on Tuesday. It’s early, but the potential exists for more than a half-inch of rain from that system.

The long-range forecast has cold weather arriving later next week. We could have a few days with lows in the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s to low 50s.

