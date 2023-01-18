Positively Georgia
Gainsville man charged with murder after his wife died of ‘blunt force trauma’

Hall County mugshot photo of man accused of murdering his wife
Hall County mugshot photo of man accused of murdering his wife(Hall County Sheriff's Office Photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested in connection to the murder of his wife on Tuesday, Hall County police officials say.

According to police officials, officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Drive after a 9-1-1 call around 6 p.m. Investigators found the body of 33-year-old Ana Sofia Martinez Campos on the scene. Investigators point to evidence that Campos died of “blunt force trauma.” Police later began a search for 50-year-old Ivan Reyes-Jimenez and the taxi cab he was in.

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Gainsville police officer conducted a stop of the taxi cab that Reyes-Jimenez was in at a convenience store on E.E. Butler Parkway around 8 p.m., officials say.

Reyes-Jimenez was arrested and charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act (FVA).

He is being held in Hall County Jail without bond.

This remains under investigation.

