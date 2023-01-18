Griffin-Spalding County schools return for half-day Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students who attend Griffin-Spalding County Schools will return to class this Friday.

They will only be there for a half-day. Classes are expected to resume normal hours on Monday.

Officials say 32 percent of the district’s 9,500 students remain without a home after last week’s tornadoes, ultimately delaying the re-opening of schools.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for seven Georgia counties impacted by last week’s severe storms and tornadoes. The declaration comes less than 24 hours after Gov. Brian Kemp sent a request to FEMA.

While the National Weather Service is still surveying the damage, the agency has already confirmed that at least two separate tornadoes touched down in Butts County. County Manager Brad Johnson says the Jackson Lake area saw the most severe damage.

Additional surveys were completed of the long-track tornado on Thursday bringing the total number to 10, according to National Weather Service officials.

