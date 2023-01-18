Georgia trooper shot near Atlanta police training facility, officials say
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot Wednesday morning.
A heavy police presence can be seen near Constitution Road and Bouldercrest Road.
Atlanta News First has a crew en route to the scene and will provide additional details when they become available.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.