Domestic dispute turns into hostage situation in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An active hostage situation is underway in southwest Atlanta.

It’s happening at Landing Square Apartments in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW, right by Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police say this appears to be a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man is possibly armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.

Police say the male suspect is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has an extensive criminal record. Police also added that the two have been dating for less than a year.

SWAT has responded. Atlanta Police say a hostage negotiator is on the scene but has not spoken with the suspect yet.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to gather more information and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest developments as they unfold.

