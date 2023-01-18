Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hundreds of millions of dollars proposed to address Georgia school problems

55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education.
55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers discussed education during the second day of budget talks. You can’t talk about Georgia’s budget without talking about education. 55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education.

Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a budget that includes nearly includes $2.3 billion to address school issues such as security, teacher retention, and fully funding the HOPE Scholarship.

The Governor’s proposed budget would include funds to encourage paraprofessionals to pursue a teaching certification, give every K-12 school in the state a grant to increase school safety and allow schools to tailor programs to fit the unique needs of their student body.

Georgia State Rep. Mike Cheokas (R-138) says he supports everything in the Governor’s budget proposal.

“Security is heavy on the minds of our parents. These young people need additional support, adult support from parents and counselors,” said Cheokas.

A study from the Professional Association of Georgia Educators reports 82 percent of schools are short on teachers and 20 percent want to leave the profession in the next five years. Minority Caucus Chairman Billy Mitchell (D-88) supports the Governor’s support to fully fund the HOPE Scholarship.

“Education is the escalator for upward mobility, we have an ever-escalating cost to go to college. We don’t have a needs-based opportunity, if you can’t afford to go to college in this state, it becomes very difficult,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell believes there needs to be a needs-based grant for people who can’t afford to go to college.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after cop city shooting
Two removed after a garage collapsed in Atlanta
Trooper shot near planned training facility.
Trooper shot near planned training facility.
Garage collapses near home in northern Atlanta neighborhood
Two people removed after a garage collapsed in Atlanta