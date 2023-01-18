Positively Georgia
John Lewis Invictus Academy holds summit to inspire male students

Guest speaker WAOK host Rashad Richey says raising young men starts with the parents.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today, the John Lewis Invictus Academy hosted a summit to inspire male students. Guest speaker WAOK host Rashad Richey says raising young men starts with the parents.

“When you say my phone is lost, your phone did not lose itself. So when you call and say these beautiful black minds are lost, clearly they did not lose themselves,” he said.

Hundreds of students also heard from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens through a video message.

