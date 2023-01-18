Local, state officials visit Griffin to assess tornado damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Local, state, and federal authorities briefed the public as several counties throughout central and north Georgia clean up from last week’s devastating tornadoes.

The deputy administrator of FEMA assessed the destruction firsthand.

“Disasters impact different communities in various ways and so we want to make sure that we get out on the ground, learn those communities, learn what those needs are so we can respond accordingly and also jump-start the recovery process,” said Erik Hooks, FEMA deputy administrator.

In Spalding County alone, officials say more than 2,300 homes are damaged. More than 100 homes are destroyed. Nearly a week after the tornadoes, hundreds of homes are still without power. FEMA is urging everyone to document the damage and register for potential financial help.

“Oftentimes people find out that they are underinsured, so they have a financial gap in their recovery,” said Hooks.

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for seven Georgia counties impacted by last week’s severe storms and tornadoes. The declaration came less than 24 hours after Gov. Brian Kemp sent a request to FEMA.

While shelters remain open for those without power, those in the community who were lucky enough to avoid catastrophic damage are finding ways to give back. A local retirement community, Sun City Peachtree, served up 300, free lunches and snacks to first responders.

“We pulled our resources. The golf club and all the residents of Sun City have donations coming in, people coming up my driveway bringing checks, food, and a whole room full of snacks. It’s been overwhelming,” said Caryl Wackerlin, an organizer.

While families continue the cleanup efforts, Griffin-Spalding Schools remain closed. School officials told parents the district would remain closed on Thursday, with no timetable for reopening.

While the National Weather Service is still surveying the damage, the agency has already confirmed that at least two separate tornadoes touched down in Butts County. County Manager Brad Johnson says the Jackson Lake area saw the most severe damage.

Additional surveys were completed of the long-track tornado on Thursday bringing the total number to 10, according to National Weather Service officials.

