MARTA hosting job fair Jan. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA will host a job fair for bus operators and technicians Jan. 19 at MARTA headquarters.

Pay for operators starts at $17.74 per hour and $23.91 per hour for technicians. Operators must be 21 or older, have a high school diploma and a Class C driver’s license (regular) and pass a physical test and drug screening. Technicians must be 18 or older, have a diploma and a license and have completed “auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs” or equivalent experience.

MARTA will train all permit or driver’s license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License. They are also offering a $3,000 signing bonus.

The job fair will begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 19. MARTA headquarters are located near the Lindbergh Center train station.

