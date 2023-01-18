Mass wedding ceremony to be held Valentine’s Day at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is celebrating love in a big way.

On Valentine’s Day, a mass wedding ceremony will take place at Piedmont Park’s Greystone building. It’s called “Marry We” and it will be officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Following the ceremony, there will be a reception with dancing, dinner, an open bar, and dessert.

Packages for the mass wedding ceremony are $1,000 and it includes the price of a marriage license and an official wedding portrait and gift compliments of the event organizer. It’s open to couples of all nationalities, religions, and sexual orientations.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to offer this event to couples wanting a unique, non-traditional ceremony or married couples who want to renew their vows,” said Crystal Love, event organizer and founder of Southern Hospitality Event Group. “Greystone at Piedmont Park is one of the most beautiful spaces in Atlanta and we are looking forward to marrying over 100 couples in the heart of Atlanta.”

