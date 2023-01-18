Peachtree City Police: Drunk drivers caused every fatal crash in 2022

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2022, every fatal collision in Peachtree City was caused by a drunk driver, according to Peachtree City police officials.

In a Facebook post, the department also shared other DUI-related statistics.

Last year, there was an 11 percent increase in DUI arrests and a 13 percent increase in DUI-related collisions.

The statistics are shocking for many residents who use the roads in a community that also has many golf carts.

“A lot of people who have golf carts are leisurely going around. They may have their animals, kids with them,” Ryan Dossett, a driver, said. “And these golf carts are going 30 or 40 miles an hour, so that could be hazardous for someone potentially.”

According to the website of the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving, rideshare services help reduce the risk of drunk driving crashes.

They cite a study published in the journal of the American Medical Association that found the number of motor vehicle crash traumas decreased by 38.9 percent because of rideshares.

