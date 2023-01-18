Police investigating death of autistic South Fulton man as homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are now calling the disappearance of a man who went missing on Nov. 30 a homicide.

Malik Bonny’s body was found on Dec. 20 in a vacant residence on the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst.

His family pleads for the public’s help with more information and the arrest of the person who killed Malik Bonny.

This was initially a missing person case after Bonny was last seen leaving a home on Hemperly Road in South Fulton.

Bonny was reportedly autistic and bipolar and was said to be known to take long-distance walks.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.

