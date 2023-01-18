Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police investigating death of autistic South Fulton man as homicide

Malik Bonny
Malik Bonny(South Fulton Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are now calling the disappearance of a man who went missing on Nov. 30 a homicide.

Malik Bonny’s body was found on Dec. 20 in a vacant residence on the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst.

His family pleads for the public’s help with more information and the arrest of the person who killed Malik Bonny.

This was initially a missing person case after Bonny was last seen leaving a home on Hemperly Road in South Fulton.

Bonny was reportedly autistic and bipolar and was said to be known to take long-distance walks.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Egan Jeffcoat
Funeral being held for 5-year-old killed during storms in Butts County
Eric Holmes was shot and killed by a police officer in Morrow.
Family demands charges brought against officer who shot teen in Clayton County
Moreland Avenue
Georgia trooper shot near controversial ‘Cop City,” shooter reportedly killed
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan...
Atlanta United’s star player Josef Martínez leaving the team