Sad Summer Fest to play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Jul. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans of the emo resurgence can get their fix when the Sad Summer Fest hits the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Jul. 8

Scene staples Taking Back Sunday and the Maine headline the festival and newer acts Pvris and Mom Jeans help fill out the undercard. Cliffdiver and L.S. Dunes will appear at the fest as special guests.

A pre-sale for Citi cardholders will begin Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. General sale begins Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be found here.

