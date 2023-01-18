Positively Georgia
Sad Summer Fest to play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Jul. 8

Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Saturday,...
Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans of the emo resurgence can get their fix when the Sad Summer Fest hits the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Jul. 8

Scene staples Taking Back Sunday and the Maine headline the festival and newer acts Pvris and Mom Jeans help fill out the undercard. Cliffdiver and L.S. Dunes will appear at the fest as special guests.

A pre-sale for Citi cardholders will begin Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. General sale begins Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be found here.

