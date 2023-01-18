Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks at Cobb County Chamber event, hopes to add resources

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senator Jon Ossoff spoke at the Cobb County Chamber’s marquee event in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

The senator spoke about the issues he’s hoping to address this year in Washington and how they will impact the people of Cobb County.

“Build the kind of decent, effective, and respectful bipartisan relationships in the U.S. Senate that enables me to pass legislation to secure resources for our state and to get things done,” said Ossoff.

Ossoff also said he’s dedicated to working with republican lawmakers in order to pass legislation that helps secure resources for Georgia.

Ossoff focused on ways to create more jobs in the state and how to better the state’s infrastructure and provide additional resources to veterans and military families.

