Top committee chairmanships from House Speaker Jon Burns go to rural lawmakers
Metro Atlanta lawmakers get a few top slots as the legislature is now fully underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has announced his list of committee assignments, and many of the most powerful committees are being headed by lawmakers outside metro Atlanta.
Chairing the powerful appropriations committee is state Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin), while state Rep. Stan Gunter (R-Blairsville) is heading up the judiciary committee. State Rep. Richard Smith (R-Columbus) is chair of the rules committee.
Metro Atlanta lawmakers state Rep. Matt Reeves (R-Duluth) is the judiciary committee’s vice chair, while state Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton) is vice chair of rules.
Full coverage of the 2023 Georgia legislative session
Some metro lawmakers did snag other committee chairmanships:
Creative Arts & Entertainment
- Chairman: Rep. Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton)
- Vice Chairman: Rep. Scott Hilton (R-Peachtree Corners)
Defense & Veterans Affairs
- Chairman: Rep. Josh Bonner (R-Fayetteville)
- Vice Chairman: Rep. David Clark (R-Buford)
Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications
- Chairman: Rep. Don Parsons (R-Marietta)
Higher Education
- Chairman: Rep. Chuck Martin (R-Alpharetta)
Juvenile Justice
- Chairman: Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton)
MARTOC
- Chairman: Rep. Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs)
Natural Resources & Environment
- Chairman: Rep. Lynn Smith (R-Newnan)
Public Health
- Chairman: Rep. Sharon Cooper (R-Marietta)
Retirement
- Chairman: Rep. John Carson (R-Marietta)
Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ continue to provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues to be at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.