Top committee chairmanships from House Speaker Jon Burns go to rural lawmakers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has announced his list of committee assignments, and many of the most powerful committees are being headed by lawmakers outside metro Atlanta.

Chairing the powerful appropriations committee is state Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin), while state Rep. Stan Gunter (R-Blairsville) is heading up the judiciary committee. State Rep. Richard Smith (R-Columbus) is chair of the rules committee.

Metro Atlanta lawmakers state Rep. Matt Reeves (R-Duluth) is the judiciary committee’s vice chair, while state Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton) is vice chair of rules.

Some metro lawmakers did snag other committee chairmanships:

Creative Arts & Entertainment

Chairman: Rep. Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton)

Vice Chairman: Rep. Scott Hilton (R-Peachtree Corners)

Defense & Veterans Affairs

Chairman: Rep. Josh Bonner (R-Fayetteville)

Vice Chairman: Rep. David Clark (R-Buford)

Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications

Chairman: Rep. Don Parsons (R-Marietta)

Higher Education

Chairman: Rep. Chuck Martin (R-Alpharetta)

Juvenile Justice

Chairman: Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton)

MARTOC

Chairman: Rep. Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs)

Natural Resources & Environment

Chairman: Rep. Lynn Smith (R-Newnan)

Public Health

Chairman: Rep. Sharon Cooper (R-Marietta)

Retirement

Chairman: Rep. John Carson (R-Marietta)

