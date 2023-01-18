Positively Georgia
Two removed after a garage collapsed in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a garage collapsed in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that two people have been removed and they are both currently alert. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities responded to 3147 Peachtree Dr. NE after reports of a garage that collapsed.

There are no additional details.

This incident remains under investigation.

