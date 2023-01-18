Positively Georgia
Woman charged with assault after using fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson

A woman was arrested after "discharging" a fire extinguisher at Concourse D in...
A woman was arrested after "discharging" a fire extinguisher at Concourse D in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(Gray)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been charged with assault after assaulting people with a fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police responded to Concourse D around 9:34 p.m. Jan. 17. Jennifer Holder was found spraying a fire extinguisher near gate 9 and sprayed officers with the extinguisher when they approached. Officers were still able to arrest Holder and take her to Clayton County Jail after she was cleared by EMS. Multiple flight attendants were also injured during the incident.

Holder spat at and kicked officers when she was taken to jail. She has been charged with several offenses, including assault.

