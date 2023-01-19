Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

A second shooting victim was found at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.
A second shooting victim was found at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County Dispatch, a call came in just before midnight stating that two people were shot in the 3400 block of Shepherds Avenue in Decatur. Police responded and located one victim on Shepherds Avenue. A second victim was found at a Waffle House in the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Parkway.

Dispatch confirms the victim found on Shepherds Avenue died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the status of the person who survived, as well as what led up to the shooting. Stay with us for the latest on the investigation.

If you have any information, contact DeKalb Police. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
A tent on the site of the Atlanta Police Training Center.
Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at police training facility
A disaster declaration has been made in seven North Georgia counties.
DAY OF GIVING: Atlanta News First, Salvation Army team up to help tornado victims
Fulton County human trafficking panel
‘I was sexually assaulted by a step parent’ Panel works to fight human trafficking