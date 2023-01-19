1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County Dispatch, a call came in just before midnight stating that two people were shot in the 3400 block of Shepherds Avenue in Decatur. Police responded and located one victim on Shepherds Avenue. A second victim was found at a Waffle House in the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Parkway.

Dispatch confirms the victim found on Shepherds Avenue died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the status of the person who survived, as well as what led up to the shooting. Stay with us for the latest on the investigation.

If you have any information, contact DeKalb Police. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

