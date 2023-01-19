Positively Georgia
14 defendants charged in Rossana Delgado murder

Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, Mario Alberto...
Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez (left to right)(Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 14 defendants have been charged in the April 2021 murder of a Georgia woman.

Rossana Delgado was found dead Apr. 20, 2021, just days after she had been reported missing.

Juan Antonio Vega, Calvin Harvard, Eva Martinez, Megan Colone, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, Shawn Callaway, Patrick James Harvard, Terri Garner, Edwin Murillo, Oscar Manuel Garcia, Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez and Sean Maxwell have been charged with Delgado’s murder under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The arraignment accuses the group of “the common purpose of illegally committing acts of violence and obtaining money and property through the sale of drugs and illegal controlled substances” associated with a Mexican drug cartel.

According to the arraignment, Delgado was in contact with a prison broker associated with the group. The relationship “collapsed,” which ultimately led to Delgado’s murder.

Encarnacion, Barbosa-Juarez, Rodriguez-Ramirez and Maxwell are still at large.

