41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.

Durante Marquis Smith entered the store and allegedly stole the donation jar off of the counter and threatened clerks when he was confronted before fleeing the scene., officials said.

Smith was located by police and taken into custody Smith is charged with Robbery by Intimidation. He is being held without bond.

