Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.

Durante Marquis Smith entered the store and allegedly stole the donation jar off of the counter and threatened clerks when he was confronted before fleeing the scene., officials said.

Smith was located by police and taken into custody Smith is charged with Robbery by Intimidation. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Henry County Sheriff's Office unveils first ever helicopter for the department.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office unveils department’s first helicopter
Volunteers in Griffin to help with clean-up, supplies after tornado
Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding
Police sirens graphic
Man faces charges after domestic dispute in Atlanta