Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case.

An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

