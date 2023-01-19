Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case

A person of interest in a property damage case.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case.

An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

