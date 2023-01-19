Atlanta police looking for vehicle that killed 9-year-old boy
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the vehicle that killed a 9-year-old boy in a hit-and-run Jan. 3.
The vehicle is described as a red 2011 Toyota Tundra with a Georgia license plate RMY7151.
Jamal Dean was struck and killed near 365 Cleveland Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3. His death resulted in an outpouring of grief and support; a GoFundMe for his family raised more than $13,000.
Anyone with information can contact the Accident Investigations Unit at 404-327-1391.
