Atlanta police looking for vehicle that killed 9-year-old boy

Jamal Dean's memorial outside of the Rosel Fann Rec Center in Atlanta, Georgia
Jamal Dean's memorial outside of the Rosel Fann Rec Center in Atlanta, Georgia(WGCL)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the vehicle that killed a 9-year-old boy in a hit-and-run Jan. 3.

The vehicle is described as a red 2011 Toyota Tundra with a Georgia license plate RMY7151.

Jamal Dean was struck and killed near 365 Cleveland Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3. His death resulted in an outpouring of grief and support; a GoFundMe for his family raised more than $13,000.

Anyone with information can contact the Accident Investigations Unit at 404-327-1391.

