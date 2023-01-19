Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

College leaders warn falling enrollment could sap budgets

File - college campus
File - college campus(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s public universities and technical colleges are warning lawmakers that their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment.

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue appealed to lawmakers during budget hearings on Wednesday to increase how much the state pays toward faculty salaries and building upkeep.

Those amounts have fallen far behind the rate of inflation over the past two decades.

Technical College Commissioner Greg Dozier says enrollment rose this fall at his schools.

But budgets are still supposed to dip next year based on prior enrollment decreases.

Declining state funding could lead to a combination of tuition increases, employee cuts and program closures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Atlanta News First and The Salvation Army are teaming up to launch a disaster relief drive for...
DAY OF GIVING: Atlanta News First, Salvation Army team up to help tornado victims
A second shooting victim was found at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in DeKalb County
A tent on the site of the Atlanta Police Training Center.
Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at police training facility