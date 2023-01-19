Family of Devin Willock to speak about his life and legacy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Devin Willock and their Go Big Injury Law attorneys are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to talk about Devin’s life and legacy and his death.

According to to Go Big Injury Law attorneys, the family is expected to express their gratitude for the “tremendous outpouring of support and prayers they have received” and will talk about Devin’s life and legacy beyond the football field.

Willock died after the car he was riding in hit a curb, lost control, and ran off the road. Police said speeding was a factor.

According to the report, the driver, previously identified as 24-year-old UGA staffer Chandler Louise LeCroy, was speeding and failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking the curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck two utility poles before hitting a tree, which caused the vehicle to rotate, hit another tree, and rotate again before coming to rest against an apartment building located in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road.

The passenger in the front passenger seat, identified as Warren McClendon, received a cut in the middle of his head and the other backseat passenger, identified as Victoria Bowles, sustained multiple injuries. Both passengers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officials add that the members of the legal team representing the Willock family are also expected to discuss details of the accident investigation and legal actions being taken on behalf of the family.

The funeral for LeCroy was held in her hometown of Toccoa on Wednesday.

Chandler’s sisters also traveled to Athens on Monday and visited a makeshift memorial outside Sanford Stadium.

Devin and his Georgia Bulldogs teammates were riding high during the National Championship parade in Athens after winning back-to-back titles last week.

