First Alert: Rain rolls in for the morning commute

ATLANTA, Ga.

We have a First Alert for widespread rain that will impact your morning commute--especially for those of you who travel mid to late morning.

Rain will be light for the most part, but we could have some pockets of steadier rain roll through.

Expect rain to be most widespread between about 8-11 AM before rain tapers off and sunshine returns for the afternoon.

Not only will we have sunshine, but it will be warm and breezy with high temperatures today in the upper 60s and low 70s!

Friday will start sunny, but clouds will gradually build throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

While we look mainly dry Saturday with the exception of a few showers that roll in late, Sunday looks quite unsettled.

We have another First Alert Sunday as widespread rain returns to north Georgia, with the greatest coverage of rain in the morning.

We continue our active weather pattern into next week with rain possible every day from Monday through Wednesday with the greatest coverage of rain on the way for Tuesday.

Through next Wednesday, we could pick up 1-2″ of rain with higher totals possible south of metro.

