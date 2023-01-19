Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25.

Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.”

Major League Soccer posted the following message to Facebook sending their condolences to Walkes’ partner, family and friends:

“There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time.”

Atlanta United F.C. also posted the following message on social media Thursday.

